BTQ Technologies Corp. (BTQ) on Monday announced that it has signed a quantum-secure chip development and joint investment agreement with ICTK, a South Korea-based semiconductor security company.

BTQ’s agreement with ICTK will see the two companies work to commercialize a next-generation quantum-secure element chip to address growing cybersecurity concerns posed by quantum computing.

BTQ’s shares were up more than 7% in Monday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.

