BTCS Inc.(BTCS), a Bitcoin mining and blockchain infrastructure company, has expanded its digital asset holdings by acquiring 1,000 Ethereum (ETH) for approximately $2.63 million.

This purchase increases the company's total ETH holdings to approximately 13,500, up from 9,063 at the end of the first quarter (Q1) 2025, marking a 50% increase in its digital asset portfolio.

BTCS carried out the bulk of its ETH acquisition through Crypto.com’s institutional trading platform.

CEO Charles Allen noted that the increased Ether holdings reflect more than a treasury maneuver and are an outcome of the company’s high-growth initiatives aimed at driving long-term value.

“Our expanding ETH position is not simply a treasury play—it’s a strategic byproduct of our NodeOps and high-growth Builder+ activities. We are focused on building highly scalable, revenue-generating infrastructure,” said Allen.

He added that the dual-purpose strategy not only supports the company’s digital asset reserves but also positions it for sustained long-term growth that extends well beyond price movements.

Allen views this as a uniquely effective model for driving lasting shareholder returns.

“We have utilized Crypto.com’s institutional offering, the Crypto.com Exchange. By tapping into their deep liquidity and specialized execution capabilities, we are reducing slippage and optimizing capital deployment across our blockchain initiatives.”

Launched globally in 2019 and expanded to U.S. markets in 2024, the Crypto.com Exchange caters to institutional, advanced, and VIP traders.

In Q1, BTCS’s revenue more than tripled to $1.7 million, with $269,929 in cash and equivalents at the end of the quarter.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTCS remained in ‘extremely bearish’ territory.

BTCS's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:40 a.m. ET on June 2, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

BTCS stock gained over 9% year-to-date and over 65% in the last 12 months.

