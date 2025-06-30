July’s track record says Bitcoin either tees up Q3 for a face-melting rally or hands out clearance sales you’ll hate yourself for missing.

The following is a breakdown of how Bitcoin (BTC) has historically performed in the month of July, Q3 and the second half of a year.

Bitcoin In July

Historical Averages

Avg increase when green: 17.5%

Avg decrease when red: -8.5%

Overall July change: 8%

Nine green out of fourteen (64%). Upside hits twice as hard as the downside, but the downside still talks trash.

Ninth-best month out of twelve.

BTC In Q3 - Heads or Tails Quarter

Overall average: 6.5%

Avg gain when green: 36.5%

Avg loss when red: -23.5%

Win rate: 50 % (7 green, 7 red).

Best Q3: 2012 (+85.5%) - Europe panicked, Bitcoin didn’t.

Worst Q3: 2011 (-68%) - first crypto crash course.

Fun bit: July’s color called Q3’s color 12 out of 14 times. That’s a pretty damn good signal.

BTC In The Second Half

Overall average: 108.5%

Avg gain when green: 192%

Avg loss when red: -42.5%

Win rate: 9 green out of 14 (64%).

Best H2: 2013 (+726.5%) - China and CNBC lost their minds.

Worst H2: 2011 (-70.5%) - hopelessness after the first real bubble.

Stuff You Didn’t Know

July has never gone red two years in a row. History leans bullish after a bloody one.

When June dumps 10% + (2011, 2022) July’s average rebound is 48%. Traders love a clearance sale.

July’s upside punch is roughly double its downside slap. Helmet recommended; payoff’s worth the whiplash.

A green July matched a green H2 10 of 14 times - ignore that signal at your own risk.

Practical Takeaways

Watch the monthly close. July’s vibe sets Q3’s mood two-thirds of the time.

Red July? History says look for discounts - autumn rallies hit triple digits more often than not.

Green July? Ride it, trail stops - November usually throws the real party.

Liquidity dies in mid-August. July is your last active swing window before traders hit the beach.

Bitcoin’s historical data range for this analysis, August 2010 - June, 2025.<

