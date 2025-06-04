The analyst said a pullback toward ₹2450–₹2590 could offer fresh entry opportunities.

BSE Ltd is in a medium-to-long-term bullish trend, supported by strong technical formations and stellar financial metrics, according to SEBI-registered analyst Aditya Hujband.

At the time of writing, shares of BSE Ltd were trading at ₹2,750.30, down 0.5% or ₹14.60 on the day.

The stock recently broke out from a ₹2,200–₹2,450 consolidation zone and is now hovering near a minor resistance level around ₹2,750.

Hujband noted that the stock trades near its upper Bollinger Band, signaling overbought conditions.

A short-term pullback toward ₹2,590–₹2,450 could provide re-entry opportunities, he said.

Chart setups indicate multiple breakout and flag patterns pointing to continued uptrend momentum.

He placed a bullish target of ₹3,100 with a stop-loss at ₹2,440.

On the fundamentals, Hujband highlighted BSE’s premium P/E of 83.9x, backed by robust capital efficiency and profit growth that consistently outpaces revenue over both 3- and 5-year periods.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

The stock has risen 52.1% so far in 2025.

