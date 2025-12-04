The plan, described as a “moonshot” structure, is designed to align leadership and early investors’ pay with long-term shareholder value.

Shares of ProCap Financial (BRR) jumped in morning trade on Thursday after the company announced CEO Anthony Pompliano will earn $1 as his annual salary.

The company added that Pompliano’s stock-based compensation will only vest if the stock hits $15 per share, and will continue to vest in increments as the stock rises to $50. The plan, described as a “moonshot” structure, is designed to align leadership and early investors’ pay with long-term shareholder value.

“This means I need to create a nearly 300% increase in the stock price before I personally earn the first dollar of equity compensation,” Pompliano said in a Substack post explaining his decision. At the time of writing, BRR’s stock price was trading at around $5, after rising more than 10% since market open.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the company trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter.

