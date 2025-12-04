According to a CNBC report, Replit plans to integrate more of Google’s AI models and provide AI-powered coding solutions for enterprise clients.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)-backed Google Cloud reportedly announced Thursday a multi-year partnership with AI coding startup Replit, signaling a push to broaden its enterprise AI footprint.

CNBC reported that under the partnership, Replit plans to increase its use of Google Cloud services, integrate more of Google’s AI models, and provide AI-powered coding solutions for enterprise clients.

Replit, which describes itself as a user-friendly coding platform for non-developers, aims to make AI coding tools accessible to a broader audience. The partnership could accelerate the adoption of Google Cloud among enterprise customers by enabling teams without traditional engineering backgrounds to leverage AI in their workflows.

