U.S. equities declined in Friday’s midday trade as Wall Street processed the significantly weaker-than-expected jobs report.

Nonfarm payroll additions in August stood at 22,000, lower than the Dow Jones estimate of 75,000. The unemployment rate rose in August to 4.3%, continuing the upward trend observed in July, when it increased to 4.2% from 4.1% in June.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, was down 0.44% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq, edged lower by 0.06%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), which tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average, declined 0.51%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Friday’s midday trade:

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom’s shares were up over 10% in Friday’s midday trade after the company’s third-quarter (Q3) results beat Wall Street expectations. Broadcom has also reportedly received a $10 billion AI chip order, which is said to be from OpenAI.

AVGO stock is up 44% year-to-date.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla shares gained nearly 3% in Friday’s midday trade after the company’s board proposed a new pay plan for its co-founder and CEO, Elon Musk.

TSLA stock is down 14% year-to-date.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)

Lululemon shares plunged nearly 19% in Friday’s midday trade after the company slashed its annual profit forecast due to weak U.S. demand and President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

LULU stock is down 56% year-to-date.

UiPath Inc. (PATH)

UiPath shares gained over 5% on Friday after the company’s second-quarter (Q2) results came in better-than-expected. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 on revenue of $362 million, while analysts had expected an EPS of $0.08 on revenue of $347 million, according to Stocktwits data.

PATH stock is down 11% year-to-date.

Samsara Inc. (IOT)

Samsara shares soared more than 15% on Friday after the company’s Q2 results beat Wall Street expectations. Samsara reported an EPS of $0.12 on revenue of $391 million, compared to estimates of an EPS of $0.07 on revenue of $372 million, according to Stocktwits data.

IOT stock is down 5% year-to-date.

