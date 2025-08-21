The New York-based company offered 40 million shares for subscription, with the IPO priced at $10.

Cantor Equity Partners IV stock debuted on the Nasdaq at $10.13 on Thursday, edging 1.3% up compared to the issue price of $10.

At the time of writing, Cantor Equity Partners IV’s shares (FLY) were hovering around $10.18, rising nearly 2%.

Cantor Equity Partners IV is a blank check company, and it is sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald and led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brandon Lutnick, son of U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

In its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Cantor Equity said it intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

The firm added that it would be eyeing companies operating in the financial services, digital assets, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries, or in sectors where its management believes the company’s expertise would lend it a competitive advantage.

