NEW YORK and MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH) ("Brag House") and its merger partner, House of Doge Inc. ("House of Doge"), the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, today highlighted a new feature interview with Chairman and CEO Lavell Juan Malloy II, published by Impact Magazine.

The article, titled "Where Culture Meets Capital: Lavell Juan Malloy II on Turning Gen Z Engagement into Digital Ownership", details Mr. Malloy's "Culture to Capital Playbook" and the company's strategy to evolve from its media platform roots into a new financial powerhouse. The interview explores how Brag House successfully engaged the Gen Z demographic and secured partnerships with Fortune 500 brands like McDonald’s and Coca-Cola.

"Being featured in Impact Magazine is a welcome validation of our 'Culture to Capital' strategy," said Lavell Juan Malloy II, Chairman and CEO of Brag House Holdings. "The article captures the essence of our evolution. As I mentioned in the interview, 'Brag House gave Gen Z a voice. Now, we’re giving them ownership'. This merger is the next logical step, scaling our model to bridge the energy of culture with the infrastructure of capital."

The interview reiterates the combined entity's post-merger strategy, which leverages Brag House's expertise in authentic community engagement and House of Doge's financial technology infrastructure. The vision is centered on three key verticals:

Payments Infrastructure: Building Dogecoin merchant rails, wallets, and debit cards to allow users to spend Dogecoin in everyday commerce.

Real-World Asset (RWA) Tokenization: Fractionalizing ownership of tangible, high-value assets that communities are passionate about, such as professional sports clubs, real estate, and collectibles.

Brand & Licensing Ecosystem: Expanding the Dogecoin brand into sports, lifestyle, and financial products to create a self-contained economic ecosystem where culture and commerce meet.



The feature also highlights Mr. Malloy's unique background as a college athlete, securities lawyer, and serial founder as a key driver for the company's compliance-first approach to innovation. "I’m a securities lawyer by training, so compliance is part of my DNA," Malloy states in the interview. "We innovate with guardrails."

About House of Doge House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin ($DOGE) as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the necessary infrastructure to integrate Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. From payments and financial products to real-world asset tokenization and cultural partnerships, House of Doge is leading the next era of crypto utility, where Dogecoin goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale.

About Brag House Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. The platform offers live-streaming capabilities, gamification features, and custom tournament services, fostering meaningful engagement between users and brands. For more information, please visit www.braghouse.com.

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" that involve risks and uncertainties relating, but not limited, to House of Doge's and Brag House's current expectations, intentions, plans, and beliefs. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "goal", "plan", "target", "intend", "estimate", "could", "should", "may" and "will" or the negative of these terms or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Examples of forward-looking information in this news release include, without limitation: Dogecoin's transition into an institutional-grade ecosystem, the expected closing of the merger between House of Doge and Brag House, which is still subject to various closing conditions, House of Doge's plans for building digital and payments infrastructure for Dogecoin, crypto exchange integration, sports and entertainment, and RWA. These forward-looking statements are based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information. Readers should be aware that these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of Brag House's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By its nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and various future events will not occur. House of Doge and Brag House undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

