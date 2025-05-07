Last year alone, U.S art heists cost galleries and art owners millions of dollars. In one of the most reported heists in recent memory, the Art Institute of Chicago suffered tremendous loss in January last year, when thieves made off with a sought-after painting by artist Georgia O’Keeffe. The painting was valued at over $15 million. A few months later, in March, a contemporary art gallery in Miami was victim to a group of armed robbers who, after storming the premises, stole several works by noted artists, valued at more than $10 million.

Art fraud and theft are a huge cause of concern in the art industry, says CEO and founder of Rarecraft, Boris Lebowski. His company Rarecraft was founded to provide a solution to this growing problem.

A talented entrepreneur and innovator, Boris has made it his life’s mission to use his technical expertise and creative vision to be an answer-provider for societal challenges and problems, such as art theft and fraud. His skill and experience have been a powerhouse for the industries that he has impacted. His company, Rarecraft, is revolutionizing art authentication and ownership using blockchain technology.

The humble beginnings of a technological entrepreneur

Boris’ story started at age 10 when his dad handed him a giant C++ book. This gift was a game-changer for him, he says. C++ is a general-usage, high-level programming language, and for Boris, this book began a lifelong passion for technology and innovation.

He says his real career move was founding Sergata Mobile, a mobile app development company. “This was months before the iPhone had launched, and positioned us well to become among the leading development firms in Israel,” says Boris.

Sergata Mobile was later sold to Zemingo group.

Transforming art regulation

Boris is as passionate about creativity and art, as he is about technology, and believes it is possible to create a synthesis between the human creative spirit and technological innovation.

He explains that business insights from previous ventures helped him realise the potential blockchain technology had when applied to the art market. “Seeing artists struggle with proving authenticity in both traditional and digital art markets convinced me that blockchain-based systems would not only prevent fraud but could fundamentally transform the relationship between creators, collectors, and the art itself,” he says.

Rarecraft’s platform, leverages blockchain and RFID technology, offers promising solutions for preventing art theft and fraud. Using RFID tags embedded in the painting’s frame or backing, any unauthorized movement in the paintings triggers an immediate alert, potentially preventing the theft or enabling a swift response.

He says he envisions collaborating with the world's most prestigious art institutions, museums, galleries, and auction houses, like Christie's and Sotheby's, to create a seamless bridge between traditional art and blockchain authentication. “My goal is to establish a universal standard for art provenance that becomes as fundamental to the industry as signatures or certificates of authenticity.”

He aspires to create an ecosystem where world-class artists, collectors, and art enthusiasts can connect in new ways which enhance appreciation and access, while preserving the unique value of rare creative works.

Through these efforts, he hopes to help shape a future where technology doesn't diminish the mystery and emotion of art, but rather enhances one’s connection to it and ensures its authenticity for generations to come.

At the forefront of innovation

Boris says he has repeatedly positioned himself at the forefront of innovation. He says he has done this by identifying emerging technologies, mastering them from fundamentals, and then using them to build successful ventures. Such achievements demonstrate both his technical depth and entrepreneurial vision.

He also hopes to ‘pay it forward’, in terms of helping to encourage up-and-coming innovators and entrepreneurs. He has successfully provided strategic guidance to numerous entrepreneurs and established companies to navigate blockchain integration.

He says he wants to show by example that it is not enough to speak about one’s ideas. He says creative ideas need to be birthed into the real world so that they can impact economies and change lives.

“I want to bridge the gap between theoretical blockchain potential and practical commercial applications,” he says.

His work in blockchain has significant implications for the art market, and other industries. “As we enter a new era dominated by AI and increasingly sophisticated digital content, the ability to verify authenticity and establish provenance becomes critically important,” he says. “The projects that recognize blockchain's role in creating trusted systems - rather than just speculative assets - are positioned to create lasting value.”