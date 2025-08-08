The company said Guilmette will remain as the CFO until Sept. 12, 2025, to ensure a smooth transition.

Boralex Inc. (BLX) said on Friday that its Chief Financial Officer, Bruno Guilmette, is set to depart from the firm after accepting a new professional opportunity, following nearly seven years with the Canadian company.

Guilmette will remain as the CFO until Sept. 12, 2025, to ensure a smooth transition, Boralex said.

