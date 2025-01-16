Boot Barn Stock Up On Analyst Revision: But Retail Stays Cautious

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment stayed ‘bearish’ while message volumes remained high.

Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 10:00 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. ($BOOT) were up 1.30% on Wednesday following a price target revision by BofA based on the company’s recent positive preliminary third-quarter results, but retail sentiment stayed cautious.

Boot Barn said earlier in the week it expects Q3 net sales of about $608.2 million, representing 16.9% growth over the prior year. Its same-store sales growth is expected to be about 8.6%, with retail store same-store sales growth at about 8.2% and e-commerce same-store sales growth at about 11.1%.

Net income per diluted share is expected at about $2.43 compared to net income per diluted share of $1.81 in the prior year period. Included in net income per diluted share is an estimated $0.22 benefit related to the CEO transition.

Additionally, the company opened 13 new stores in the third quarter, or 39 stores year-to-date, bringing its total store count to 438.

BofA raised the firm's price target to $192 from $187 with a ‘Buy’ rating, Fly.com reported. The firm was  "encouraged" by the company's positive earnings pre-announcement at the ICR Conference. The firm is raising its FY24 EPS view by 20c to $5.73 to reflect stronger sales and slightly better margins and increasing its price target to reflect the higher estimates, said the report.

Screenshot 2025-01-16 at 9.19.40 AM.png BOOT sentiment meter and message volumes on Jan 15

JPMorgan earlier also raised the firm's price target to $200 from $188 with an ‘Overweight’ rating based on the company's guidance that pointed to incremental upside. While Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe increased the price target to $175 from the previous target of $170, with a ‘Buy’ rating.

Boot Barn is a lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. 

Boot Barn stock is up 0.14% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

