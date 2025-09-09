BofA suggested that the stake in MistralAI could give ASML early insight into AI development trends, particularly regarding future requirements for logic and memory chips.

ASML Holding NV’s (ASML) reported equity position in the French AI startup Mistral AI has received the attention of BofA, which highlighted the strategic implications of the deal, calling it a potentially good move that could deepen ASML’s understanding of the evolving AI ecosystem.

According to a Reuters report, the chip equipment maker is expected to commit €1.3 billion ($1.5 billion) as part of Mistral’s €1.7 billion ($2 billion) Series C round, potentially earning a seat on the startup’s board.

ASML stock traded over 1% higher on Monday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory, but message volume shifted to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours.

ASML’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:30 p.m. ET on Sep. 8, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock saw a 100% increase in user message count in the past week. A bullish Stocktwits user called the stock one of the long-term winners.

While an investment in an AI model developer might appear outside ASML’s traditional focus on semiconductor equipment, BofA believes it could benefit the company on several levels, according to TheFly.

The firm suggested that the stake could give ASML early insight into AI development trends, particularly regarding future requirements for logic and memory chips. Additionally, board involvement might allow the company to participate in policy discussions surrounding artificial intelligence governance and export controls.

BofA maintains a ‘Buy’ rating on ASML stock, with a price target of €724. The Reuters report stated that ASML remains the sole supplier of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines, a technology crucial for fabricating semiconductors. Clients include major global chipmakers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) and Intel Corp. (INTC).

ASML stock has gained over 14% in 2025 and over 5% in the last 12 months.

Exchange Rate: €1=$1.17

