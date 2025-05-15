The deal, signed by Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg and Qatar Airways CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, was announced during U.S. President Donald Trump’s Doha visit.

Boeing Co. (BA) won its single-biggest order from Qatar Airways on Wednesday as the state-owned airline ordered 160 wide-body aircraft during President Donald Trump’s visit to Doha.

According to a Reuters report, Trump said the deal was worth $200 billion. It was signed by Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg and Qatar Airways CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Meer.

"It's over $200 billion, but 160 in terms of the jets, that's fantastic. So that's a record, Kelly, and congratulations to Boeing. Get those planes out there, get them out there,” the President said.

This was Trump’s second stop in his Middle East visit after visiting Saudi Arabia, where he announced a $600-billion investment pact between the two countries.

Following the announcement, Boeing shares rose 2% by Wednesday noon.

On Tuesday, Boeing was in the spotlight after one of the deals from the U.S.-Saudi Arabia pact included the export of Boeing 737-8 passenger aircraft for AviLease, totaling $4.8 billion.

It also reported on Tuesday that its April deliveries nearly doubled to 45 compared to 24 last year.

This is the fourth consecutive month the company has delivered over 40 aircraft. In March, Boeing delivered 41 jets, compared to 44 planes the month before. Meanwhile, Boeing commenced the year with 45 aircraft delivered in January.

In the first four months of this year, Boeing delivered 175 aircraft, 133 of which were the 737 MAX. As of the end of April, Boeing had 6,282 unfilled orders, of which 4,753 were for the 737 model. The total backlog stood at 5,643.

Boeing shares have gained over 21% in 2025 and 15% in the past 12 months.

