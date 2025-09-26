According to the FAA, under a new arrangement beginning on September 29, Boeing and the regulator will issue airworthiness certificates on alternating weeks.

Boeing Co. (BA) is set to regain partial authority from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to perform certain final safety checks on its 737 MAX and 787 aircraft.

According to the FAA, under a new arrangement beginning on September 29, Boeing and the FAA will issue airworthiness certificates on alternating weeks. The decision follows an extensive evaluation of Boeing’s manufacturing practices and quality control systems.

Boeing stock traded over 4% higher on mid-morning Friday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

BA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:45 a.m. ET on Sep. 26, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user highlighted the reasons behind their bullishness on the stock.

Another user commended the orders from Turkish Airlines and Norwegian Air.

The FAA’s decision reactivates Boeing’s participation in the agency’s Organization Designation Authorization (ODA) program, which allows manufacturers to conduct certain certification tasks on the FAA’s behalf.

The FAA emphasized that inspectors will focus on critical areas of assembly, verify compliance with engineering specifications, and assess Boeing’s internal safety practices. The agency also plans to closely evaluate how freely Boeing workers report concerns, aiming to protect whistleblowers.

According to a Reuters report, the FAA revoked Boeing’s authority to issue airworthiness certificates for the 737 MAX in 2019 after two deadly crashes involving the model. Similar restrictions were imposed on the 787 Dreamliner in 2022 due to manufacturing flaws.

Boeing stock has gained over 25% in 2025 and over 43% in the last 12 months.

