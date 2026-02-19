Fresh aircraft deals tied to U.S.-Vietnam trade talks are adding fuel to Boeing’s recovery story under CEO Kelly Ortberg.

On Wednesday, Boeing and Sun PhuQuoc Airways, a new Vietnam-based carrier, announced that Sun PhuQuoc Airways has ordered up to 40 787 Dreamliner jets.

Boeing and Vietnam Airlines also announced that the Vietnamese flag carrier finalized its first Boeing single-aisle order for 50 737 MAX airplanes.

Shares of Boeing have gained 10% so far this year and are building on its 23% jump witnessed in 2025.

Boeing Co. shares edged higher in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the aircraft maker announced new orders from Vietnam-based airlines, providing a boost to its order book as CEO Kelly Ortberg works to steer a turnaround.

The orders come amid ongoing trade discussions between the U.S. and Vietnam following President Donald Trump's tariffs on trading partners worldwide. Vietnam's General Secretary To Lam and U.S. government representatives met this week to discuss a trade deal, during which the Boeing orders were signed.

Boeing shares are up about 10% so far this year, building on a 23% gain in 2025. If momentum holds, 2026 would mark a second consecutive year of gains under Ortberg, as Wall Street bets on the new CEO to execute a gradual turnaround.

Boeing’s Vietnam Orders

On Wednesday, Boeing and Sun PhuQuoc Airways, a new Vietnam-based carrier, announced that the latter has ordered up to 40 787 Dreamliner jets to serve as the backbone of its widebody fleet. The airline will use the long-range 787 Dreamliner to connect international travelers to its Vietnam hub at Phu Quoc International Airport.

A Reuters report added that Sun PhuQuoc Airways signed a $22.5 billion deal. Boeing and Vietnam Airlines also announced that the Vietnamese flag carrier finalized its first Boeing single-aisle order for 50 737 MAX airplanes in an $8.1 billion agreement.

The 737-8 can carry up to 200 passengers, depending on configuration, and has a range of up to 3,500 nautical miles (6,480 km) for the airline's short- and medium-haul network expansion.

Vietnam Airlines currently operates 17 787 Dreamliners, serving regional and international routes between Vietnam and Europe. The airline is scheduled to take delivery of the 737-8 aircraft between 2030 and 2032, with the expansion expected to increase its total fleet to nearly 151 aircraft by 2030.

Separately, Reuters reported that budget airline Vietjet signed a $965 million financing deal with Griffin Global Asset Management for the purchase of 6 Boeing 737-8 aircraft.

Boeing said that with Southeast Asia poised for significant air travel growth over the next 20 years, Vietnam is expected to be the region's fastest-growing aviation market with annual passenger growth of nearly 8% by 2030.

What Is Retail Thinking?

Retail sentiment on Boeing was in the ‘bearish’ territory, compared with ‘bullish’ a month ago, with message volumes at ‘normal’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

In the last 24 hours, retail message volume on Stocktwits increased by more than 21% for the stock.

Shares of Boeing have gained more than 32% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<