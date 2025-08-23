According to a Reuters report, roughly 3,200 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers had gone on a strike at the airplane maker’s Defense unit St. Louis-area facilities on Aug. 4.

Boeing (BA) and Machinists union officials are set to restart their contract negotiations on Monday, Reuters reported on Friday, citing a union official.

According to the report, roughly 3,200 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers had gone on a strike at the airplane maker’s Defense unit St. Louis-area facilities on Aug. 4. The workers had started the strike after rejecting Boeing’s four-year contract offer.

