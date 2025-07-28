Unless a new contract agreement is reached, Boeing workers at the fighter jet-making facilities will go on strike from Aug. 4 after a 7-day cooling-off period.

Boeing (BA) stock has gained 1.6% over the past week, ahead of a crucial seven days that could significantly impact the company’s turnaround efforts.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 837 union, representing more than 3,200 workers at Boeing’s St. Louis facilities, overwhelmingly voted to reject the planemaker’s contract proposal on Sunday. Unless a new contract agreement is reached, Boeing workers at the fighter jet-making facilities will go on strike starting Aug. 4, following a 7-day cooling-off period.

“The proposal from Boeing Defense fell short of addressing the priorities and sacrifices of the skilled IAM Union workforce,” the union said in a statement. Boeing had offered a 20% general wage increase over four years, a $5,000 ratification bonus, as well as additional vacation time and sick leave.

Last year, about 33,000 workers at the planemaker’s commercial aircraft unit went on a strike that ran for 53 days and crippled the company’s production. Boeing offered a general wage increase of 38% over four years to end the strike. According to a Reuters report, Boeing stated on Sunday that no talks were scheduled with the union at this time.

Earlier this year, Boeing won the contract to build a sixth-generation fighter aircraft, which is expected to replace the F-22 Raptors.

The vote comes just ahead of the company’s second-quarter earnings report, scheduled for release on Tuesday. During the quarter, the planemaker delivered 150 commercial airliners and 36 military aircraft and helicopters, an increase from 130 and 26, respectively, in the first quarter.

Amidst this development, there appears to be a glimmer of good news. Reuters reported, citing a senior government official, that Bangladesh has ordered 25 aircraft from Boeing and ramped up imports of key U.S. goods in a bid to ease trade tensions and avoid steep tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

Wall Street analysts expect the company to post a loss of $1.31 per share for the three months ended June 30, according to Fisca.ai data. However, most firms viewed the firm’s delivery figures as an encouraging development.

Boeing stock has risen nearly 31% this year, driven by improvements in production and a strong order book.

