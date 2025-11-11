According to a Reuters report, the offer, aimed at resolving the ongoing walkout, increased the ratification bonus from approximately $3,000 to $6,000 in the revised contract.

Boeing (BA) reportedly offered a new contract to the workers’ union at its St. Louis-area facilities on Monday, along with a larger ratification bonus and additional changes.

According to a Reuters report, the union known as the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers consists of employees at Boeing who assemble fighter jets and munitions at its plants in the St. Louis area and represents over 3,200 striking workers.

The report stated that the offer, aimed at resolving the ongoing walkout, increased the ratification bonus from approximately $3,000 to $6,000 in the revised contract.

