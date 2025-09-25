Turkey could purchase as many as 250 commercial aircraft, along with additional F-16 fighters from Boeing and Lockheed Martin; retail watchers were tuned in ahead of the meeting with Donald Trump on Thursday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to meet President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday, six years after their last meeting there, and plans to put forward $50 billion purchase offers for U.S. jets and liquefied natural gas, according to a Bloomberg report.

Turkey could purchase as many as 250 commercial aircraft, along with additional F-16 fighters from Boeing and Lockheed Martin, according to unnamed Turkish officials who spoke with Bloomberg.

On Wednesday, Turkey announced long-term agreements with Mercuria Energy Group and Woodside Energy Group to purchase approximately 76 billion cubic meters of LNG, primarily from U.S. plants.

The meeting is an attempt by Erdogan to repair relations with Washington; Turkey and the U.S. have spat in recent years over the former's purchase of Russian arms and involvement in the conflict in Syria, and retaliatory tariffs.

After Trump pledged to withdraw from Syria, Turkey attacked U.S.-backed Kurdish forces, prompting Washington to sanction several Turkish ministers. The crisis later de-escalated.

Turkey, once a partner in Lockheed's F-35 program, was expelled after buying Russia's S-400 system, triggering another set of sanctions that still stand.

Retail traders watching Boeing and Lockheed Martin were upbeat ahead of Thursday's meeting. On Stcoktwtis, the sentiment was 'extremely bullish' for BA and 'bullish' for LMT, with 'high' message volume for both the tickers.

"$BA Thursday purchase order news, save us," a user said, alluding to the sharp 17% slide in the stock over the last two weeks.

LMT stock, on the other hand, has gained 20% since its July low, driven more recently by a massive $10 billion missile order.

Erdogan's energy and defence deal offers may motivate Trump to agree to a trade agreement that is a win-win for both sides, Bloomberg reported. Erdogan has implemented several changes to improve Turkey's economy recently, and potentially improved relations with the U.S. could bode well for his chances in the country's presidential elections in 2027.

Trump is also hosting Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif at the White House on Thursday.

