Boeing shares jumped over 2% by Tuesday afternoon after the airplane maker said it delivered 48 aircraft in July, making it the month with the second-highest deliveries this year, and recorded 31 gross orders for new aircraft in the same month.

The delivery number for July was lower than the 60 aircraft Boeing delivered in June this year. So far in 2025, Boeing has delivered 328 jets and booked 739 net orders. The highest delivery for July was made to Air Lease Corp, which took seven aircraft from Boeing, followed by AerCap in Ireland, receiving four deliveries.

Retail sentiment on Boeing remained unchanged in the ‘bearish’ territory, with chatter at ‘low’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

BA sentiment and message volume August 12, 2025, as of 12:40 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

A user on Stocktwits noted that the July numbers were “okay” and “not great.”

In early August, Cathay Pacific said it would buy 14 Boeing widebody jets for about $8 billion to grow its fleet after posting a rise in profit in the first half of the year. The Hong Kong-based airline expects to receive the 777-9 airplanes by 2034 and has received significant discounts from the planemaker.

Boeing stock has gained over 30% so far this year and jumped nearly 37% in the last 12 months.

Last year, Boeing named industry veteran Kelly Ortberg as its CEO to revamp the struggling planemaker after regulatory and legal challenges arising from a reputational and safety crisis, which happened in early January of 2024.

