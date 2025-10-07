With a market capitalization of about $180 billion, BNB now ranks ahead of XRP, whose value stands at roughly $178 billion.

BNB (BNB), the native token of the BNB Chain Network, surged to another record high of just above $1,300 in early morning trade on Tuesday, overtaking Ripple’s XRP as the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

BNB’s price touched an all-time high of $1,311 after rising 6.5% in the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the altcoin jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory amid chatter at ‘high’ levels over the past day.

With a market capitalization of about $180 billion, BNB now ranks ahead of XRP, whose value stands at roughly $178 billion. XRP’s price slipped 0.8% in the past 24 hours to around $2.98, with investor sentiment trending in ‘neutral’ territory on Stocktwits.

Ethereum (ETH) remains the largest altcoin with a market capitalization of $567 billion. Ethereum’s price rose nearly 3% in the last 24 hours, reclaiming the $4,700 level – just 5% below its record high of around $4,950, seen in August. Retail sentiment around the cryptocurrency on Stocktwits improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory over the past day.

Among major altcoins, Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE) were also in the green. Cardano’s price rose 0.6% in the last 24 hours, while Dogecoin’s price edged 0.3% higher. Solana (SOL), however, was trading in the red. Solana’s price dipped more than 1% in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin remained steady after hitting a record high of over $126,000 in the previous session. Bitcoin’s price was trading at around $124,500, edging higher by just 0.1% in the last 24 hours. The overall cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 0.6%, steady at around $4.38 trillion after breaching the $4.4 trillion mark on Monday.

According to on-chain analysis firm Glassnode, Bitcoin has little price support between $120,000 and $121,000; however, there’s a stronger base around $ 117,000, where many investors last bought in. If the price dips to that area, buyers might step in to defend it, it said.

On the equities side, Strategy (MSTR), the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, fell 1.3%. Meanwhile, Ethereum-treasury firm Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) rose as much as 2.5%. The performance of Bitcoin miners Marathon Digital (MARA) and Riot Platforms (RIOT) was mixed. MARA’s stock fell 0.44%, while RIOT’s stock climbed more than 0.37%. Crypto-exchange Coinbase (COIN) was down 0.74%.

