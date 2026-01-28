The company said it has received $1.46 million in cash proceeds from the exercise of warrants, incentive stock options, and long-term incentive plan awards.

BNAI said it has converted $737,500 of outstanding debt into shares of common stock.

BNAI CEO said that the warrant exercises and debt conversions further strengthen the company’s balance sheet and simplify its capital structure.

Brand Engagement Network last week announced a strategic partnership with Valio Technologies for $2.05 million.

Brand Engagement Network stock rallied more than 40% on Wednesday after it said its latest warrants strengthened its financials.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The stock has been on a relentless surge for the past few weeks driving retail optimism on the stock price.

Strengthening Financials

The company said it has received $1.46 million in cash proceeds from the exercise of warrants, incentive stock options, and long-term incentive plan awards, with strike prices ranging from $16.58 to $37.00 per share.

BNAI also converted $737,500 of outstanding debt into shares of common stock.

"These warrant exercises and debt conversions further strengthen our balance sheet and simplify our capital structure," said CEO Tyler Luck.

"We truly appreciate the support from all our shareholders, including the dedicated retail investors who've believed in BEN's long-term vision," Luck added.

New AI Deal With Velio

Brand Engagement Network last week announced a strategic partnership with Valio Technologies to establish an exclusive AI licensing framework for government and commercial markets across Africa.

The agreement is anchored by a $2.05 million preferred equity investment, under which BNAI will hold a 25% equity stake in a newly formed South Africa–based joint venture, receive a 35% revenue share across offerings, get an exclusive license for government and private-sector markets across Africa, and perpetual term with right of first refusal on any sale.

The partnership included a memorandum of understanding with Nelson Mandela University to pilot a governed, AI-powered mental health support initiative for students, operating in a secure, institution-approved environment.

The deal marked BNAI’s second major international AI licensing agreement, highlighting growing global demand for regulated, trustworthy AI solutions.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around BNAI trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

One user said that BNAI cares about its retail investors, after its latest announcement around warrant exercises.

Another bullish user said that the rally will run to $120 mark.

Shares in the company have jumped 1500% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

