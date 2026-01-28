Brand Engagement Network shot into the retail spotlight after announcing an AI licensing partnership deal in South Africa last week.

The deal will establish an exclusive AI licensing framework for government and commercial markets across Africa, anchored by a $2.05 million preferred equity investment.

Under the deal, BNAI will hold a 25% equity stake in a newly formed South Africa–based joint venture and will receive a 35% revenue share across offerings.

Message volumes on BNAI stock jumped to ‘extremely high’ levels, spiking over 192% in 24 hours, according to Stocktwits data from earlier in the day.

Shares of Brand Engagement Network Inc. (BNAI) closed up over 276% on Monday amid significant retail interest, and predictions for more upside.

The artificial intelligence-powered conversation company shot into the retail spotlight after the announcement of an AI licensing partnership deal in South Africa, in collaboration with Valio Technologies.

Deal Contours

On Jan. 21, BNAI announced a deal with Valio Technologies to establish an exclusive AI licensing framework for government and commercial markets across Africa, anchored by a $2.05 million preferred equity investment.

Under the deal, BNAI will hold a 25% equity stake in a newly formed South Africa–based joint venture, receive a 35% revenue share across offerings, get an exclusive license for government and private-sector markets across Africa, and perpetual term with right of first refusal on any sale.

As part of the expansion, BNAI and Valio Technologies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Nelson Mandela University to pilot a governed, AI-powered mental health support initiative for students, operating in a secure, institution-approved environment.

The deal marks BNAI’s second major international AI licensing agreement, highlighting growing global demand for regulated, trustworthy AI solutions.

What Did Stocktwits Users Say?

One bullish user said BNAI is ‘just warming up,’ in response to another’s comment to take profit and invest elsewhere, specifically Movano Inc. (MOVE).

Another user noted that Africa is a large country that is underdeveloped and has a big market that could add to profit in 10 years.

A third bullish user predicted that the company’s share price would soar to $115.

Shares of BNAI have surged a whopping 1,198% in the past year.

Shares of BNAI have surged a whopping 1,198% in the past year.