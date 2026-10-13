The prospective buyer for Bumble is Ithaca Holdings, a recently formed firm led by two Silicon Valley executives, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The deal could be completed as soon as this week if negotiations hold, the report said.

Wolfe Herd founded Bumble in 2014 after co-founding Match Group’s Tinder, positioning the app around women initiating conversations.

Bumble’s most recent results, for the second quarter ended June 30, showed continued pressure on the top line; total revenue fell 15.2% year over year to $210.5 million.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) shares jumped 50% on Monday after reports that the dating-app company is in advanced talks to be taken private at a valuation of roughly $1 billion, while shares of rival and Tinder parent Match Group (MTCH) edged 1% higher.

The prospective buyer is Ithaca Holdings, a recently formed firm led by two Silicon Valley executives, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The deal could be completed as soon as this week if negotiations hold. Founder Whitney Wolfe Herd is expected to remain involved and roll at least part of her stake into the transaction.

Ithaca, whose stated mission is to use frontier technology including artificial intelligence to improve people’s lives, was founded by Ravi Gupta, a partner at Sequoia Capital and former chief financial officer of Instacart, and John Hegeman, a former chief revenue officer at Meta. Bumble would represent one of the firm’s first major investments as it seeks to apply advanced technologies to its portfolio companies, WSJ noted.

Bumble’s Struggling Numbers

Wolfe Herd founded Bumble in 2014 after co-founding Match Group’s Tinder, positioning the app around women initiating conversations. The approach generated early buzz; the company’s market value peaked above $14 billion after its 2021 initial public offering. Herd returned as CEO in 2025; months later, the company cut roughly 30% of its staff.

Shares had fallen about 90% from the IPO-era peak, leaving Bumble with a market value of around $335 million as of Friday’s close.

Bumble’s most recent results, for the second quarter ended June 30, showed continued pressure on the top line. Total revenue fell 15.2% year over year to $210.5 million, with Bumble App revenue declining 14.7% to $171.7 million. Paying users decreased 16.4% to about 3.2 million, although average revenue per paying user edged up 1.2% to $21.96. The company reported a net loss of $127.9 million, which included a $169.3 million impairment charge.

On an annual basis, Bumble posted net losses in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025, with the largest annual losses in 2024 and 2025 tied to impairment charges.

How Did BMBL Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BMBL stock rose from bearish to bullish territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from normal to high levels.

A Stocktwits user opined that the stock will move higher when the company confirms the transaction.

View this Stocktwits post

BMBL shares had been down year-to-date before Monday’s rally.

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