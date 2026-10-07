Microsoft expects its next-generation Maia 300 system to deliver 40% more AI-generated tokens per megawatt than ‘leading GPU-based systems.’

The company will begin deploying Maia 300 chips from 2027.

Maia 200 already powers Microsoft Copilot with GitHub Copilot, and Microsoft Foundry is expected to follow by year-end.

Maia 200 is currently being rolled out across the U.S., Europe, and Australia.

Microsoft (MSFT) is ramping up its push into homegrown AI chips, unveiling plans to deploy its Azure Maia systems at scale from next year, as the technology giant looks to cut costs and reduce its dependence on external chipmakers amid surging AI demand.

On Monday, the company said it will scale Maia to multi-gigawatt deployments beginning in 2027, making it the primary system for running AI models across Microsoft products and services. Maia is Microsoft’s AI chip developed to run large AI models in its Azure cloud data centers.

MSFT shares were up over 1% at the time of writing. The stock has been on a strong run in recent weeks, surging more than 55% since hitting a 52-week low in June.

MSFT Plans Maia Chip Expansion In 2027

Microsoft will focus on developing its Maia 200 and Maia 300 chips. It introduced Maia 200 in January, with the chip already powering Microsoft Copilot. GitHub Copilot and Microsoft Foundry are expected to follow by year-end. It is currently rolling out across the U.S., Europe, and Australia.

Microsoft expects its next-generation Maia 300 system to deliver 40% more AI-generated tokens per megawatt than “leading GPU-based systems.” This essentially means the system could process 40% more AI requests with the same amount of electricity.

A system containing 96 Maia 300 chips could also deliver up to seven times the processing output of Maia 200, Microsoft said.

In a post on X, CEO Satya Nadella called it the “biggest bet yet on our own silicon.”

Microsoft has long relied on AI chips from Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to power its cloud infrastructure, but is now looking to strengthen its own chip capabilities. However, the company is not moving away from its existing suppliers.

In July, Microsoft reaffirmed plans to deploy Nvidia’s next-generation Vera Rubin systems and AMD’s Helios infrastructure alongside its homegrown Maia chips.

Still, AMD shares traded 2.9% lower while NVDA was down 1.2%.

Retail Remains Bearish On MSFT

Despite the recent run, retail sentiment on Stocktwits surrounding MSFT remained ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours.

MSFT shares have gained around 14.5% so far this year, outperforming the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS), which has gained around 13.4%.

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