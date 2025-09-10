The Offer for Sale opens Sept. 10 for institutions and Sept. 11 for retail investors, with shares priced at a floor of ₹675.

Blue Jet Healthcare shares fell over 2% on Wednesday after the company said its promoter, Akshay Bansarilal Arora, will sell his shares via an Offer for Sale (OFS) opening Sept. 10 for non-retail investors and Sept. 11 for retail investors.

The floor price has been set at ₹675 per share.

Key Technical Levels to Watch

SEBI-registered analyst Palak Jain said the market spotlight is on Blue Jet Healthcare as the stake through the OFS is an event that often brings a mix of volatility and opportunity.

Jain highlighted support zones at ₹654, ₹641, and ₹623 as likely areas of buying interest. On the upside, resistance is placed at ₹686, ₹705, and ₹718, which could act as hurdles if the stock attempts to rebound.

She noted that the pivot level lies at ₹673, which will serve as a signal for the short-term trend direction.

Outlook for Investors

Jain added that market participants should watch the OFS subscription closely and use these levels for trade planning.

She said the stock’s recent strong run and sector fundamentals make this an important event for Blue Jet’s near-term outlook.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

Blue Jet’s stock has risen 23.8% so far in 2025.

