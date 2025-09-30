Blue Dart’s price hike aims to offset inflation and rising airline costs while maintaining service quality.

Shares of Blue Dart Express surged more than 6% on Tuesday after the logistics company announced a 9 to 12% hike in its average shipment prices, effective January 1, 2026. The revised rates will vary based on product type and the customer’s shipping profile.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company said that the General Price Increase (GPI) would support ongoing service quality, speed, and reliability as well as partially offset inflation, higher airline costs, and global supply chain disruptions.

Signing a new agreement between October 1 and December 31 will exempt the customer from the upcoming price increase as part of a temporary incentive to win new business.

Technical Outlook

SEBI-registered analyst Sunil Kotak said that Blue Dart’s weekly chart shows the RSI near 42, suggesting a sideways trend, but both price and volume action are beginning to pick up.

He noted that the daily trend remains positive, with the stock showing signs of retracement near the trendline.

Kotak added that a daily RSI crossover above 60 is still pending and emphasized that a close above ₹6,000 would be required to confirm a fresh and sustainable upward move in the stock.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Bluedart’s stock has declined 15.2% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<