BLS International Services rose 2.3% Tuesday after the company secured a ₹2,055.35 crore contract from Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to operate Aadhaar Seva Kendras located at the district level in the country.

The company will provide all services related to new Aadhaar enrolment, including updating demographic and biometric information, both through appointment-based and walk-in processes, for the next six years.

Strong Fundamentals, Technical Support

SEBI-registered analyst Vatsal Khemka noted that the company has been delivering strong growth in its financial results.

The company posted a 44% jump in revenue to ₹711 crore, a 53% surge in EBITDA to ₹204 crore, and a 50% rise in net profit to ₹181 crore in the first quarter.

On the charts, the stock is consolidating near trendline support and appears poised for the next leg of a rally.

At a current market price of ₹377, Khemka set a target of ₹456 over the next 2–3 months, with a stop loss at ₹335 for traders. He suggested that investors may consider accumulating at current levels, while traders can take a bullish position with defined risk.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for BLS was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

BLS’ stock has declined 22% so far in 2025.

