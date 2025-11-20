BLS said some necessary data could not be collected due to a lapse in appropriations.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Wednesday announced it would not release the October jobs report, citing a lack of data needed for the publication.

“Household survey data from the Current Population Survey could not be collected for the October 2025 reference period due to a lapse in appropriations. The household survey data is not able to be retroactively collected,” BLS said in an update on its website.

Other Reports

The BLS also stated that it had canceled the September Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey reports. It added that it will release the September data along with the October report on December 9, coinciding with the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) December meeting.

The agency also said it would release the November jobs report on December 16, which means the Federal Reserve will not have access to this data before the FOMC’s December meeting.

What White House Said

This comes days after the White House stated that the October jobs report would be released without the unemployment rate.

“The household survey wasn’t conducted in October, so we’re going to get half the employment report. We’ll get the jobs part, but we won’t get the unemployment rate, and that’ll just be for one month,” National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said on Fox News last week.

Meanwhile, U.S. equities were up in Wednesday’s midday trade. At the time of writing, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, was up 0.32%, the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) gained 0.34%, while the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) rose 0.02%. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bearish’ territory.

The iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) was up 0.04% at the time of writing.

