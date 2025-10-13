Bloom Energy added that it is collaborating with Brookfield to design and deliver AI factories globally, which includes a site in Europe that is set to be announced before the end of 2025.

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) soared more than 35% in Monday’s pre-market session after the company announced a $5 billion strategic partnership with Brookfield Asset Management (BAM).

According to the company, Brookfield will invest up to $5 billion to deploy Bloom’s fuel cell technology to power artificial intelligence (AI) data centers.

Bloom Energy added that it is collaborating with Brookfield to design and deliver AI factories globally, which includes a site in Europe that is set to be announced before the end of 2025.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Bloom Energy trended in the ‘bearish’ territory, even as the company was among the top five trending stocks on the platform at the time of writing.

“Unlike traditional factories, AI factories demand massive power, rapid deployment and real-time load responsiveness that legacy grids cannot support. The lean AI factory is achieved with power, infrastructure, and compute designed in sync from day one,” said KR Sridhar, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Bloom Energy, while adding that this is the guiding principle of its collaboration with Brookfield.

