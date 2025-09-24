Jefferies raised its price target on the stock to $31, up from $24, and noted that there are "some early signs of over-exuberance" in the stock.

Bloom Energy (BE) shares fell nearly 9% in premarket trading on Wednesday after Jefferies downgraded the stock to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Hold,’ citing limited visibility into Bloom's growth post 2026.

