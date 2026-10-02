Anthropic PBC is setting up a meeting with select institutional investors ahead of a targeted November market debut.

Anthropic plans to host an investor day on Oct. 14 at its San Francisco headquarters to field questions from major institutional investors.

The company is aiming for a formal IPO marketing launch as early as the week of Nov. 9, which could allow trading to begin before Thanksgiving.

Investors estimate Anthropic's fair value between $1.8 trillion and $2 trillion, with expectations that the deal could match or exceed the scale of SpaceX's initial public offering.

Artificial intelligence research firm Anthropic PBC is scheduling a gathering for potential investors as it targets a late-autumn stock market debut, according to a Bloomberg report.

People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Anthropic has issued invitations for an Oct. 14 investor event at its headquarters in San Francisco. The meeting will allow a select group of institutional investors to interact directly with senior management as the enterprise-focused AI developer prepares its public offering.

The scheduled gathering keeps the maker of the Claude AI assistant on track for a tentative November stock listing. Bloomberg previously reported that formal marketing efforts for the IPO could launch as soon as the week of Nov. 9, setting up the debut before the Thanksgiving holiday.

However, sources quoted by Bloomberg noted that specifics of the public offering remain subject to change, while a company spokesperson declined to comment.

Commercial Traction And Valuation

Although Anthropic's flagship product, Claude, lacks the broad consumer brand awareness of OpenAI's ChatGPT, the company has built significant momentum with corporate clients and software development teams. Its enterprise adoption is bolstered by strategic partnerships with major software providers, such as Salesforce Inc., alongside integration across hedge funds and major financial institutions searching for steady revenue generation.

Investors cited by Bloomberg put Anthropic's fair valuation range between $1.8 trillion and $2 trillion. Internal expectations suggest the share sale could meet or surpass the size of SpaceX's (SPCX) IPO.

Market Dynamics And Industry Challenges

Anthropic’s push toward the public market comes as rival OpenAI postpones its own listing plans. OpenAI is currently pursuing a fresh funding round targeting at least $30 billion, aiming for a valuation near $1.4 trillion.

Both AI developers face growing public and regulatory scrutiny over AI security after recent high-profile hacking incidents involving autonomous digital agents, adding a backdrop of safety scrutiny as Anthropic approaches its market debut.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits towards Anthropic was ‘bullish,’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

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