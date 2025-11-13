Block said the integration will simplify cross-border payments and improve settlement efficiency while maintaining the user-friendly interface that Cash App is known for.

Block’s (XYZ) Cash App announced on Thursday that it will begin supporting payments in USD Coin (USDC) starting in early 2026, utilizing the Solana (SOL) blockchain to power transactions.

Under the new system, each Cash App account will be assigned a blockchain address, allowing users to send and receive USDC seamlessly. Stablecoins received on-chain will be automatically converted into U.S. dollars within the app, while cash sent to the blockchain will be converted back to USDC.

What Does This Mean For Solana?

Cash App adding USDC payments powered by Solana means around of the platform’s 57 million monthly users will potentially come on-chain. This can drive more real-world adoption for the token that has often been criticized for being centered around meme coins and speculative trading.

Source: @solana/X

Solana’s price dipped 1.4% in the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the altcoin continued to trend in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day, even as chatter rose to ‘normal’ from ‘low’ levels.

Bitcoin Payments Without Holding Bitcoin

In a related feature, Cash App users will soon be able to pay merchants in Bitcoin (BTC) without owning any BTC. By scanning a supported QR code, customers can fund Bitcoin payments using their USD balance, with the app handling the automatic conversion.

“This dramatically opens up the aperture of who can pay with Bitcoin to our entire monthly user base of 58 million—normies included,” Owen B Jennings, executive officer and head of business at Block, wrote on X.

Block reiterated that it remains committed to “blockchain and token neutrality”, building features that work across networks and currencies. Earlier this week, Square – also owned by Block – launched a Bitcoin payment option for merchants, allowing them to settle in either Bitcoin or fiat currency.

