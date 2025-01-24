Blackstone Energy Transition Partners To Acquire Potomac Energy Center: Retail Remains Bullish

The Potomac Energy Center deal is Blackstone’s most recent investment in the power infrastructure supporting data centers and the AI revolution—one of the firm’s highest-conviction areas.

Shares of Blackstone Inc (BX) were in the spotlight on Friday after the company announced that Blackstone Energy Transition Partners have agreed to acquire Potomac Energy Center, a 774-megawatt natural gas power plant in Loudoun County, Virginia.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Blackstone explained that the Northern Virginia region currently represents approximately 25% of U.S. data center capacity. Notably, the Potomac plant is located in close proximity to over 130 data centers.

Mark Zhu, Managing Director at Blackstone Energy Transition Partners, said the firm is excited about the investment given the opportunity to supply reliable, baseload power to the region.

“Potomac is one of the most efficient gas power plants in the region and has the potential to integrate a hydrogen fuel blend in the future, which could provide future environmental benefits,” he said.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment continued to trend in the ‘bullish’ territory (74/100).

BX’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:37 a.m. ET on Jan. 25, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits BX’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:37 a.m. ET on Jan. 25, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Retail chatter on Stocktwits indicated a positive take on the stock.

Recently, funds managed by Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners completed their acquisition of AI-enhanced enterprise grade work management platform Smartsheet (SMAR). The transaction is valued at approximately $8.4 billion.

Notably, Blackstone shares have risen nearly 8% year-to-date and have gained over 55% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

