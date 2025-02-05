BlackSky Stock Soars Over 17% On EMDYN Contract Win: Retail Remains Exuberant

Under the contract terms, the company will deliver space-based imagery services to international customers.

Published: Feb 5, 2025, 12:36 AM IST

Shares of space intelligence company BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) soared over 17% on Tuesday after announcing it won a multi-year contract from geospatial intelligence fusion company EMDYN.

The stock hit over one-and-a-half-year highs by the afternoon following the rally.

According to BlackSky, the agreement allows international ministries of defense to set up API-enabled automated tip-and-cue tasking and the fusion of signals and other intelligence sources to support real-time tactical operations.

CEO Brian E. O’Toole said BlackSky and EMDYN’s combined services will bring space and terrestrial data together for on-demand insights at scale, while a mission is ongoing.

“These unique AI-driven services will reduce end-to-end latency across the entire tasking-to-dissemination process,” he said.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment trended in the ‘bullish’ territory (67/100) compared to ‘extremely bullish’ a day ago. The move was accompanied by a 'high' message volume.

BKSY’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:36 p.m. ET on Feb. 4, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits BKSY’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:36 p.m. ET on Feb. 4, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Recently, the company disclosed it won a $100 million-plus contract from a long-term strategic partner in the international defense sector for real-time, space-based monitoring capabilities.

Blacksky said the new seven-year deal secures annual capacity minimums for reliable, high-resolution, low-latency current Gen-2 and upcoming Gen-3 imagery and AI-enabled analytics services through 2032.

Meanwhile, one Stocktwits user hopes the company will report solid earnings, citing recent multiple contract wins.

Another user believes the stock is set to breach the $25 mark.

BlackSky shares have gained over 64% since the beginning of 2025 and have risen over 73% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

