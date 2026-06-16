The call fits a wider pattern of senior crypto voices flagging capital rotation away from Bitcoin into AI.

Rick Rieder said the fund is keeping a "pretty moderate exposure" to Bitcoin and has reduced its IBIT position after finding more compelling opportunities elsewhere.

The exchange came as IBIT trades roughly 50% off its highs, per the host's framing on the show.

Rieder was described as one of the early Bitcoin believers inside BlackRock, a characterization he didn't dispute.

Rick Rieder, BlackRock (BLK) Global Chief Investment Officer of Fixed Income, framed Bitcoin's(BTC) drawdown as a tactical issue rather than a thesis break on Bloomberg’s ETF IQ on Monday.

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"I think it's ultimately going considerably higher. I think the technicals, there's some technical condition around it that causes a chop around. I think it's ultimately going higher," he said in a conversation with Bloomberg’s Senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas.

Source: @EricBalchunas/x

He then explained the pullback in allocation. "We're keeping it a pretty moderate exposure, quite frankly, because I think there's some other things... in technology, and some of the growth engines, by the way, they're places to get yield and things like supports of credit markets, EM, that I felt like it's just okay today, and so we've reduced exposure."

Rieder, who also heads BlackRock's Global Allocation Team, runs one of the largest multi-asset portfolios at the world's largest asset manager. He was described as among the early Bitcoin advocates inside BlackRock ahead of the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) launch — a characterization he did not dispute. His comments offer a read on how senior allocators at the firm that built the spot Bitcoin ETF market are treating the asset during the 2026 drawdown.

All Eyes On Kevin Warsh

The Bitcoin call fits a broader market context Rieder laid out earlier on the show: long rates are unlikely to move significantly higher, and new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, who meets the FOMC Wednesday, is expected to lean on the central bank's balance sheet rather than the funds rate, per Rieder's analysis. That backdrop is typically supportive for risk assets including Bitcoin, making the decision to cut exposure rather than add a more notable signal.

The comments echo a wider pattern of senior crypto voices flagging capital rotation away from Bitcoin into AI and technology. Strategy's (MSTR) Michael Saylor calls it an "AI summer" he expects to reverse by year-end, while Galaxy's (GLXY) Mike Novogratz, whose firm is pivoting to AI data centers, sees it as a deeper shift in crypto's character.

IBIT’s price was trading at $37, down over 1% in midday-trade. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around IBIT remained in the ‘bearish’ zone, while chatter stayed at ‘low’ levels over the past day.

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