BlackBerry is slated to post Q2 results before market hours on Sept. 24.

RBC Capital maintained a ‘Sector Perform’ rating on BB stock and a price target of $9 ahead of its Q2 results, implying an upside potential of 5.5% from its last close.

The analyst believes the company's revenue, EBITDA and EPS may come in above estimates and consensus.

Last week, CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ host Jim Cramer made a ‘Buy, buy, buy’ endorsement of BlackBerry stock on his show.

Shares of BlackBerry Ltd. (BB) gained 0.18% overnight after closing up nearly 7% higher after RBC Capital said in a note that the outlook for the company’s second-quarter (Q2) earnings looks healthy.

The Canadian technology company is slated to post Q2 results before market hours on Sept. 24.

RBC Capital’s Stance On BB Stock

According to The Fly, RBC Capital maintained a ‘Sector Perform’ rating on BB stock and a price target of $9 ahead of its Q2 results. The target implies an upside potential of 5.5% from its last close.

The analyst said that, given BlackBerry’s historically conservative quarterly guidance, the firm believes the company's revenue may slightly exceed consensus, and EBITDA and earnings per share may come in above estimates and consensus.

The firm added that sentiment around the stock this quarter will depend on commentary on the timing of Alloy Kore design wins and physical AI/GEM momentum.

What To Expect From BB In Q2

According to Fiscal.ai data, analysts expect the company to post quarterly revenue of $145.53 million, up more than 12% from the comparable quarter last year. Meanwhile, EPS expectations are $0.04, flat year over year.

Wall Street Endorsement For BB Stock

Last week, CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ host Jim Cramer made a ‘Buy, buy, buy’ endorsement of BlackBerry stock on his show.

“We’ve had the company on. I am surprised that it came back down, but there’s been a lot of selling in some very good stocks,” he said.

BB Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for BB stock improved from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ over 24 hours amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user said, “$BB Look at that straight line pegged at 8.55 AH, expecting a good lift tomorrow.”

Another user said, “Major run will happen if it really reports a blow out quarter! Either way, long term we are set for some nice gains. Dare I say triple digits in the forceable (foreseeable) future!”

BB stock is up more than 124% in 2026.

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