On Sept. 21, Tenev filed to sell 259,166 Robinhood shares at a total value of $31.05 million.
- Following the transaction, Tenev held 790.63 million shares in the company.
- The CEO previously sold about 375,000 shares worth $43.56 million in July, and another 327,500 shares worth $37.55 million that same month through his Trust account.
- Meanwhile, Robinhood’s app, website and login pages were briefly down on Monday evening amid a cloud outage.
Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) declined about 0.65% in the overnight session late Monday. In a filing, the company reported that CEO Vlad Tenev sold a significant number of shares.
Tenev’s HOOD Share Sale
On Sept. 21, Tenev filed to sell 259,166 HOOD shares at a total value of $31.05 million.
Following the transaction, Tenev held 790.63 million shares in the company.
The CEO previously sold about 375,000 shares worth $43.56 million in July, and another 327,500 shares worth $37.55 million that same month via his Trust account.
HOOD App Malfunctions Briefly
Meanwhile, Robinhood’s app, website, and login pages were briefly down on Monday evening amid a cloud outage.
According to Down Detector, more than 5,000 reports were filed on the platform, with about 83% of complaints about the app malfunctioning.
However, the company said in a post on X around 7.25 pm EST that “Robinhood services have fully recovered after the AWS outage.”
HOOD Stock: Retail Stance
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HOOD stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing. The stock was also among the platform's top trending tickers.
One user said, “$HOOD is Vlad done selling his shares? Now we rip.”
Another user said about the outage, “$HOOD lawsuit incoming, they are making us lose money, I can’t trade my position now.”
A third user said, “$HOOD app crashed and not working.”
HOOD stock has gained about 7% so far in 2026.
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