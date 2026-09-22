Quantum computing firm IonQ and South Korea-based SDT Inc. have formed a multi-year alliance to deploy advanced quantum computing hardware.

IonQ will deliver its Superion 256 quantum computer and silicon-vacancy (SiV) quantum memory module to SDT for deployment in South Korea.

SDT will build a dedicated quantum manufacturing facility in Gumi, South Korea, to assemble, package, and integrate IonQ hardware.

The strategic partnership includes developing hybrid quantum-classical infrastructure to power biomedical research and regional cancer center applications.

Quantum computing hardware developer IonQ (IONQ) and South Korean tech firm SDT Inc. announced a multi-year strategic agreement Monday to expand quantum computing and quantum networking infrastructure across the Asia-Pacific market.

Under the agreement, College Park, Maryland-based IonQ will supply SDT with its Superion 256 quantum computing system and its proprietary silicon-vacancy (SiV) quantum memory module. The alliance expands an existing cloud software collaboration into physical hardware supply, packaging, and regional distribution.

The hardware will be deployed to an SDT client in South Korea, serving as a core component for a planned hybrid quantum-classical data center.

To support the hardware rollout, SDT plans to establish a specialized manufacturing and system-integration plant in Gumi, South Korea. The Gumi unit will handle packaging for IonQ’s SiV memory modules, system integration, final testing, and system commissioning.

“Demand for our new Superion 256 system is growing globally, and this agreement in Asia Pacific is yet another example of our clients combining IonQ's leading quantum computers with our quantum networking and quantum memory solutions,” said Niccolo de Masi, chairman and chief executive officer of IonQ.

IONQ stock rose about 0.5% after-hours on Monday.

Collaboration Includes Cancer Research

Beyond commercial deployment, the two organizations plan to collaborate with a local South Korean cancer center to develop specialized hybrid quantum-classical infrastructure for medical and biomedical research.

Jiwon Yune, chief executive officer of SDT, noted that the Gumi facility will act as an operational base within IonQ's international supply network while driving local technological development.

“Our objective is to make our new Gumi facility a key operational hub for IonQ's global supply chain and regional deployment by hosting manufacturing operations and assembling world-class quantum systems,” Yune said.

The deal builds on IonQ’s existing commercial and research activities in South Korea, where the company has previously established partnerships with SK Telecom, Hyundai Motor Company, the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information, Seoul National University, and Sungkyunkwan University.

IONQ Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘neutral’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

IONQ stock has lost 11% year-to-date.

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