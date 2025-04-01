user
user icon

BlackBerry Faces Retail Skepticism Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Here’s What Wall Street Expects

The Ontario, Canada-based company is expected to report break-even bottom-line results and revenue of $132.81 million for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2025.

BlackBerry Faces Retail Skepticism Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Here’s What Wall Street Expects
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Apr 1, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

BlackBerry Limited (BB) is scheduled to release its quarterly results before the market opens on Wednesday, with its shares trading near a three-month low.

The Ontario, Canada-based company is expected to report break-even bottom-line results and revenue of $132.81 million for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2025, according to Koyfin-compiled consensus. 

This compares to the year-ago results of $0.03 per share in earnings and $173 million in revenue.

Since the year-ago quarter, the company has divested its antivirus software business Cylance. 

BlackBerry’s guidance issued in mid-December called for bottom-line results ranging from a loss of $0.01 per share to a profit of $0.01 per share and revenue of $126 million to $135 million. 

Segment-wise, the company expects internet-of-things (IoT) to contribute $60 million to $65 million, secure communications $62 million to $66 million and licensing about $4 million. 

The company also expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $10 million to $20 million compared to $18 million in the third quarter. 

BlackBerry has pivoted away from making smartphones to providing intelligent software and services to enterprises and governments.

The company was a prominent part of the “meme stock” frenzy that peaked in early 2021, driven largely by high short interest and the involvement of retail traders on platforms like Reddit.

Earlier this month, CANACCORD Genuity analyst Kingsley Crane raised the price target for BlackBerry stock to $4.75 from $3, TheFly reported. The analyst maintained a ‘Hold’ rating. 

He pointed to the rising investor confidence in the company's strategic direction and execution ability following a strong third quarter.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward BlackBerry stock stayed ‘bearish’ (43/100) but the message volume improved slightly to ‘normal’ levels.

Screenshot 2025-04-01 at 1.51.40 AM.png BB sentiment and message volume as of 1:52 am, April 1 | source: Stocktwits

A bearish watcher said they expect the management to harp on headwinds on the earnings call, which they alleged is typical of them.

Another user said tariff obsession will hurt the stock.

BlackBerry stock ended Monday’s session down 3.83% at $3.77. The stock has had a volatile year so far, moving in a range of $3.62-$6.24. It breached the $6 mark for the first time since August 2022, in mid-February, before the broader market weakness dragged it lower. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Duke Energy Stock Gains After Approval To Expand Largest Nuclear Plant, But Retail Is Split

Duke Energy Stock Gains After Approval To Expand Largest Nuclear Plant, But Retail Is Split

Capital One, Discover Financial In Spotlight After Report Hints At Removal Of DOJ Hurdle To $35B Deal, Retail’s Bullish

Capital One, Discover Financial In Spotlight After Report Hints At Removal Of DOJ Hurdle To $35B Deal, Retail’s Bullish

Newsmax Stuns Market With Stellar NYSE Debut, But Retail Traders Are On The Backfoot

Newsmax Stuns Market With Stellar NYSE Debut, But Retail Traders Are On The Backfoot

Tesla's Pain, Lucid's Gain: Orders Surge For Saudi-Backed EV Maker Amid Elon Musk's Branding Woes, Retail Confidence Climbs

Tesla's Pain, Lucid's Gain: Orders Surge For Saudi-Backed EV Maker Amid Elon Musk's Branding Woes, Retail Confidence Climbs

SPY, QQQ Draw Heavy Retail Activity After Market Marks Worst Quarterly Loss Since 2022

SPY, QQQ Draw Heavy Retail Activity After Market Marks Worst Quarterly Loss Since 2022

Recent Stories

L2: Empuraan sparks controversies: Kerala Film Body condemns threats to Mohanlal and Prithviraj MEG

L2: Empuraan sparks controversies: Kerala Film Body condemns threats to Mohanlal and Prithviraj

IPL 2025: MI batter Rohit Sharma gets loudest cheer on his first six of the season against KKR at Wankhede HRD

IPL 2025: MI batter Rohit Sharma gets loudest cheer on his first six of the season against KKR at Wankhede

L2: Empuraan controversy: 'Re-editing done with collective consent', says producer Antony Perumbavoor anr

L2: Empuraan controversy: 'Re-editing done with collective consent', says producer Antony Perumbavoor

New financial year, new rates: Sukanya Samriddhi, PPF and more; full details AJR

New financial year, new rates: Sukanya Samriddhi, PPF and more; full details

Elon Musk inspired 5 tips to become a billionaire ATG

Elon Musk inspired 5 tips to become a billionaire

Recent Videos

Kerala Pulse | ASHA Workers CUT HAIR in ‘Symbolic’ Protest on 50th Day of Stir, Demand Pay Hike

Kerala Pulse | ASHA Workers CUT HAIR in ‘Symbolic’ Protest on 50th Day of Stir, Demand Pay Hike

Video Icon
Northeast Pulse | Van Durgas of Kaziranga: Protecting Assam’s Precious Wildlife

Northeast Pulse | Van Durgas of Kaziranga: Protecting Assam’s Precious Wildlife

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Kejriwal Said Modi to Retire in Sept 2025, Amit Shah to Become PM

Asianet News Rewind | When Kejriwal Said Modi to Retire in Sept 2025, Amit Shah to Become PM

Video Icon
Kill Fame Lakshya Extends Eid Wishes, Thanks Fans & Film Industry for Support

Kill Fame Lakshya Extends Eid Wishes, Thanks Fans & Film Industry for Support

Video Icon
Card Skimming: How to Protect Your Money from High-Tech Thieves?

Card Skimming: How to Protect Your Money from High-Tech Thieves?

Video Icon