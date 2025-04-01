BlackBerry Faces Retail Skepticism Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Here’s What Wall Street Expects

Read Full Article

BlackBerry Limited (BB) is scheduled to release its quarterly results before the market opens on Wednesday, with its shares trading near a three-month low.

The Ontario, Canada-based company is expected to report break-even bottom-line results and revenue of $132.81 million for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2025, according to Koyfin-compiled consensus.

This compares to the year-ago results of $0.03 per share in earnings and $173 million in revenue.

Since the year-ago quarter, the company has divested its antivirus software business Cylance.

BlackBerry’s guidance issued in mid-December called for bottom-line results ranging from a loss of $0.01 per share to a profit of $0.01 per share and revenue of $126 million to $135 million.

Segment-wise, the company expects internet-of-things (IoT) to contribute $60 million to $65 million, secure communications $62 million to $66 million and licensing about $4 million.

The company also expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $10 million to $20 million compared to $18 million in the third quarter.

BlackBerry has pivoted away from making smartphones to providing intelligent software and services to enterprises and governments.

The company was a prominent part of the “meme stock” frenzy that peaked in early 2021, driven largely by high short interest and the involvement of retail traders on platforms like Reddit.

Earlier this month, CANACCORD Genuity analyst Kingsley Crane raised the price target for BlackBerry stock to $4.75 from $3, TheFly reported. The analyst maintained a ‘Hold’ rating.

He pointed to the rising investor confidence in the company's strategic direction and execution ability following a strong third quarter.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward BlackBerry stock stayed ‘bearish’ (43/100) but the message volume improved slightly to ‘normal’ levels.

BB sentiment and message volume as of 1:52 am, April 1 | source: Stocktwits

A bearish watcher said they expect the management to harp on headwinds on the earnings call, which they alleged is typical of them.

Another user said tariff obsession will hurt the stock.

BlackBerry stock ended Monday’s session down 3.83% at $3.77. The stock has had a volatile year so far, moving in a range of $3.62-$6.24. It breached the $6 mark for the first time since August 2022, in mid-February, before the broader market weakness dragged it lower.

