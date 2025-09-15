The Tom Lee-backed company stated that its portfolio comprises 2,151,676 Ethereum, 192 Bitcoin, $214 million in Eightco shares, categorized as ‘moonshots,’ and $569 million in unencumbered cash.

Bitmine Immersion (BMNR) announced on Monday that its combined holdings of crypto, cash, and “moonshot” investments have topped $10 billion.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company stated that its portfolio comprises 2,151,676 Ethereum (ETH), valued at $4,632 each, 192 Bitcoin (BTC), $214 million in Eightco (ORBS) shares, categorized as “moonshots,” and $569 million in unencumbered cash. The company has accumulated around 82,000 ETH over the last week.

“BitMine has nearly $11 billion in total crypto holdings, surpassing the 2 million ETH milestone,” said Tom Lee of Fundstrat, Chairman of BitMine. Bitmine ranks as the largest Ethereum treasury holder globally and the second-largest corporate crypto holder overall, trailing only Michael Saylor-backed Strategy (MSTR), which owns 638,460 BTC worth about $74 billion.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<

Read also: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Slide After $2.4 Million Hack On Shibarium Ripples Through Crypto Market

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<