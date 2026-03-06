The company said that the new business, including food delivery, Jingxi, has brought growth in traffic, user and shopping frequency on the JD platform.

JD.com shares closed marginally higher on Thursday, snapping a five-day losing streak.

JD.com shares jumped nearly 6% in overnight trading, reversing losses from the regular session after the Chinese e-commerce giant flagged near-term headwinds in demand for electronics and home appliances, even as overall performance remained resilient.

The company reported a quarterly loss and underwhelming revenue on Thursday as government benefits begin to taper and demand remains on the sidelines. “In 2026, the government trade-in program will continue, but we have to bear in mind that the government-backed cash subsidy were consumed much faster and more in the first half of 2025 compared to the second half of 2025,” CEO Sandy Xu.

How Are Retail Users Reacting To JD.com?

Retail sentiment on JD.com jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ compared to a day ago, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

A bullish user on Stocktwits said that buyers can start building competition and added, “This is institutional behaviour, buying overnight. load load load.”

Another user on the platform said the stock could break the $ 30 mark. The price represents nearly a 17% upside from the last closing price of $25.47.

In the last 24 hours, retail message volume on Stocktwits for the stock jumped nearly 76%, and over the past year, the ticker has seen a 7% spike in followers on the platform.

“Can we just hold the gains for once, or it will all be gone by tomorrow?” a bullish user said, addressing the declines in the stock recently.

New Business Initiatives

JD.com has expanded its revenue streams across retail, technology, logistics, health, industrials, property development, and international business. “Beyond core retail, our new businesses continued to report steady efficiency gains and a sequential decline in total investments,” Xu said during a post-earnings call.

He added that the user base and engagement gained significant momentum, and the core retail segment accelerated back to double-digit top-line growth. “Currently, we achieved this while expanding JD Retail's operating margin for the 6th consecutive year, despite a highly competitive landscape. We are expanding our time with several promising new business initiatives,” Xu added.

He noted that new business, including food delivery and Jingxi, has driven growth in traffic, users, and shopping frequency on the JD platform. “AI and emerging technologies are creating numerous opportunities for innovation and new product categories,” Xu said.

Shares of JD.com have declined nearly 42% in the last 12 months.

