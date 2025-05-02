The world’s largest cryptocurrency has now rebounded 23% from its February trough of $78,900.

Bitcoin (BTC) climbed above $97,000 on Thursday, marking its highest level since February when President Donald Trump’s trade policy announcements triggered a correction.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency has now rebounded 23% from its February trough of $78,900 and is up 3.4% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.

The rally extended across crypto-related equities. Strategy (MSTR), which reports first-quarter earnings after Thursday’s closing bell, gained more than 5% and topped $400 during afternoon trading.

Strategy’s $21 billion at-the-market program, launched in October 2024 with the aim of using the proceeds to accumulate Bitcoin, is almost fully subscribed. Only $128.7 million worth of fresh issuances are available for subscription, according to the latest SEC filing.

Other crypto stocks followed suit. Riot Platforms (RIOT), which is also set to report earnings after the closing bell, advanced 7.5%. Bitcoin miners Core Scientific (CORZ) and Marathon Digital (MARA) also rose 7.5%.

TeraWulf's (WULF) stock led the gains amid crypto stocks with a 16% jump, while Argo Blockchain (ARBK) surged as much as 11.5%. Hut 8 (HUT) and Cipher Mining (CIFR) each rose nearly 10% in afternoon trading.

Despite the rebound, Bitcoin’s price remains approximately 10% below its all-time high of nearly $109,000. The cryptocurrency is up just 3% year-to-date but has gained almost 60% over the past 12 months.

Meanwhile, Strategy’s stock is up 31% in 2025 and has climbed 287% over the past year.

