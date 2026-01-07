According to data on SoSoValue, Bitcoin spot ETFs were only crypto funds to see outflows on Tuesday, amounting to around $243 million.

Bitcoin’s price fell nearly 2% in the last 24 hours to around $91,700.

The only cryptocurrency among the top 10 by market capitalization to witness a sharper drop than Bitcoin was Ripple’s XRP.

Other major crypto tokens were also in the red, except for Tron, which rose around 1.4% in the last 24 hours.

Ripple’s XRP (XRP) led losses among crypto majors in early morning trade on Wednesday as Bitcoin (BTC) slipped below $92,000, cooling the rally that had lifted prices so far this year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bitcoin’s price fell nearly 2% in the last 24 hours to around $91,700. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the apex cryptocurrency remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day, with chatter at ‘high’ levels.

Bitcoin Pulls Back After First ETF Outflows of 2026

The dip comes after Bitcoin ETFs recorded outflows, yet gained in Tuesday’s session. According to data on SoSoValue, Bitcoin spot ETFs were the only crypto funds to see outflows on the day, amounting to around $243 million.

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) led outflows with over $312 million withdrawn, followed by Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which saw $83 million exit. This marks the first outflows for Bitcoin spot ETFs in 2026 after they recorded over $1 billion in inflows on the first two days.

CryptoQuant analysts noted that despite recent price volatility, whale exchange activity remains relatively subdued. That suggests selling pressure from large holders is still limited, supporting what the firm called a “structurally healthy market backdrop.”

XRP Leads Losses Despite Bullish Retail Sentiment

The only cryptocurrency among the top 10 by market capitalization to witness a sharper drop than Bitcoin was Ripple’s XRP. XRP’s price plummetted 4.7% in the last 24 hours to $2.24. However, retail sentiment around the altcoin remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory on Stocktwits over the past day, while chatter stayed at ‘extremely high’ levels.

Other major crypto tokens were also in the red, except for Tron (TRX). Tron’s price rose 1.4% in the last 24 hours to $0.2955. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the altcoin improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ over the past day as chatter remained at ‘high’ levels.

Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Solana (SOL) each edged around 0.5% lower in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Cardano (ADA) saw losses of upwards of 1%.

CoinGlass data showed $466 million in liquidations in the last 24 hours, with $312 millin in long bets wiped out and $152 million in short bets forced to unwind.

Read also: Arthur Hayes Calls On Binance, Bybit To List This Crypto Token After It Hit A Record High

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<