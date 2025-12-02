Grayscale Research said Bitcoin could break from the traditional four-year cycle and potentially set new highs in 2026.

Crypto market valuation recovered above $3 trillion after Monday’s drop.

Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs attracted more than $140 million in combined inflows.

ETH and XRP led declines among major tokens, while BNB posted gains.

Bitcoin’s (BTC) price held steady at around $86,000 in early morning trade on Tuesday as the cryptocurrency market took a breather from Monday’s sell-off that resulted in nearly $1 billion in liquidations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bitcoin’s price edged 0.1% higher in the last 24 hours, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits trending in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day as chatter rose to ‘normal’ from ‘low’ levels.

According to Grayscale Research, the apex cryptocurrency is poised to set fresh all-time highs in 2026. In its report, the firm said that BTC is unlikely to follow the four-year correction cycle. "Although the outlook is uncertain, we believe the four-year cycle thesis will prove to be incorrect, and that bitcoin's price will potentially make new highs next year," the analysts said.

Crypto Reclaims $3 Trillion Market Cap

The total cryptocurrency market value climbed back above $3 trillion after briefly slipping below the threshold early Monday. Data from CoinGlass showed $476 million in liquidations over the past 24 hours, including $357.11 million from long positions and $119 million from shorts.

Spot ETF flows continued to support sentiment. Bitcoin ETFs recorded $71 million in net inflows on Monday, according to SoSoValue. Ethereum funds drew roughly $76 million.

ETH, XRP Lead Losses

Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple’s native token XRP (XRP) led losses among major tokens in early morning trade. Ethereum’s price fell 1.6% in the last 24 hours, trading at around $2,700. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the leading altcoin improved to ‘bearish’ from ‘extremely bearish’ over the past day.

Meanwhile, XRP’s price fell 1.7% in the last 24 hours, trading around $2.01. Retail sentiment around the token remained in the ‘bearish’ zone over the past day. Meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) was down 1% and Solana (SOL) edged 0.3% lower.

Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) were in the green. BNB’s price rose 1.4% in the last 24 hours, leading gains among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the token fell to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day. Cardano’s price edged 0.3% higher in the last 24 hours.

Read also: Hey Siri, Is Apple Done Sleeping On AI? Wall Street Is Hunting For Clues Of An Awakening

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<