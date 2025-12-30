Litecoin became the top-trending ticker on Stocktwits despite trading lower alongside the broader market.

Litecoin’s price fell 1.7% in the last 24 hours to around $78.15 but the token still outperformed crypto majors such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Litecoin was in ‘extremely bullish’ territory while major tokens saw ‘bearish’ sentiment over the past day.

According to Litecoin creator Charlie Lee, Litecoin complements Bitcoin – it doesn’t compete against it.

Litecoin (LTC) caught retail attention on Monday night as the ‘digital silver’ token outperformed Bitcoin (BTC) and other major tokens amid the current crypto market downturn

Litecoin’s price fell 1.7% in the last 24 hours to around $78.15. On Stocktwits, it was the top trending ticker on Monday night. Platform data showed retail sentiment trending in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day, up from ‘neutral’ a week ago. Chatter was at ‘high’ levels, up from ‘normal’ a week ago.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s price fell 2.8% in the last 24 hours to around $87,300 and Ethereum (ETH) dropped 2.9% to $2,940. Even Ripple’s native token XRP (XRP) dropped 2% and Solana (SOL) shed 3% in the last 24 hours. Most had ‘bearish’ sentiment behind them, as per Stocktwits data.

What Are Retail Traders Thinking?

One user said they expect a rotation from precious metals into crypto after the New Year, which they believe could support gains in Litecoin’s price.

Another user noted that Lester, Litecoin’s mascot, was originally created as a parody of Litecoin holders – and is now being used to celebrate its success.

Charlie Lee Touts ‘Digital Silver’

Litecoin creator Charlie Lee has consistently framed the asset as a complement to Bitcoin rather than a rival. In an interview last month with David Gokhshtein, Lee described Litecoin as “digital silver” alongside Bitcoin’s “digital gold,” pointing to its faster transaction speeds and lower fees for payments.

Lee, a former Google engineer also known as SatoshiLite, launched Litecoin 14 years ago. He argued that the network’s longevity and reliability remain underappreciated, even as newer tokens dominate market narratives.

Institutional Access Expands

Lee has also pointed to rising institutional interest this year, such as the launch of a Litecoin treasury strategy company, Lite Strategy (LITS), and the introduction of the first-ever Litecoin ETF by Canary Capital (LTCC).

Lee has described such vehicles as a useful entry point, while maintaining that Litecoin’s long-term value depends on direct usage rather than passive investment alone.

Privacy And Fungibility Remain Core Focus

Litecoin has also expanded its technical capabilities with the addition of MimbleWimble Extension Block (MWEB), a privacy and fungibility layer announced in October earlier this year. Fungibility ensures each unit of Litecoin is treated equally, a property Lee has described as essential for sound money.

While privacy features add technical complexity, Lee has said they address financial safety and user rights rather than illicit activity. He has also noted that projects like Monero (XML) and Zcash (ZEC) have helped elevate broader awareness of privacy issues across the crypto market.

Litecoin’s price has fallen around 20% this year and remains 80% below its record high of over $410, seen four years ago. Traders will now be eyeing the launch of LitVM test scheduled to go live in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026. It is aimed at enabling developers to test EVM-compatible smart contracts and zero-knowledge rollups on Litecoin.

