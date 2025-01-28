Bitcoin Miners Hive, Bitfarms Rise Pre-Market On $85M Paraguay Site Deal: Retail Has Mixed Feelings

Hive said the acquisition would more than triple its hashrate to 25 exahash per second (Eh/s) by September 2025.

Bitcoin Miners Hive, Bitfarms Rise Pre-Market On $85M Paraguay Site Deal: Retail Has Mixed Feelings
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 7:04 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 7:04 PM IST

Hive Digital Technologies (HIVE) shares rose 2.5% in pre-market trading on Tuesday after the Bitcoin miner announced an $85 million acquisition of a site in Yguazú, Paraguay, from fellow Bitcoin miner Bitfarms (BITF). 

Bitfarms’ stock gained over 3.5% in early morning trade.

The transaction includes $56 million for the site itself and the assumption of $29 million in obligations. 

Hive said the acquisition would more than triple its hashrate – or Bitcoin mining capacity –  to 25 exahash per second (Eh/s) by September 2025. 

Upon completion, the enhanced capacity at the Paraguay site will total 300 MW, bringing Hive’s global operational capacity—including its existing facilities in Canada and Sweden—to 430 MW by Q3 2025.

The company estimates total net costs to fully develop the site’s 200 MW capacity to be $400,000 per MW.

Screenshot 2025-01-28 072830.png Hive Digital Technologies Sentiment and Message Volume on Jan.28 as of 7:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Hive’s stock improved to the ‘neutral’ zone from ‘bearish’ a day ago, while message volume also picked up to ‘high’ from ‘low’ levels.

One user questioned whether the company had overpaid for the acquisition.

Screenshot 2025-01-28 074234.png Bitfarms Sentiment and Message Volume on Jan.28 as of 7:35 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Bitfarms’ stock also improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago as message volume increased to ‘high’ from ‘low’ levels.

Investors on the platform applauded the sale as a strategic move.

Bitfarms’ CEO Ben Gagnon said the proceeds from the sale would support the company’s 1 GW growth pipeline in the U.S., focused on Bitcoin mining and high performance computing (HPC) infrastructure. 

Gagnon emphasized Bitfarms’ broader transition from a Bitcoin miner to a North American energy and compute infrastructure company.

However, both stocks have faced recent sell-offs. 

Hive's stock fell over 10% on Monday during the broader crypto and equity market downturn, leaving its shares down 6% year-to-date. 

Bitfarms, which dropped more than 14% on Monday, has lost over 10% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Nucor Stock Rises On Double Earnings Beat, Retail Turns Bullish As CEO Points To Steel Market Recovery

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

NextEra Energy Stock In Focus As Firm Maintains Guidance For Upcoming Years: Retail Turns Bullish

NextEra Energy Stock In Focus As Firm Maintains Guidance For Upcoming Years: Retail Turns Bullish

Boeing Stock Draws Attention After Posting Largest Annual Loss Since 2020: Retail Turns More Bearish

Boeing Stock Draws Attention After Posting Largest Annual Loss Since 2020: Retail Turns More Bearish

Xerox Stock Slips Premarket After Mixed Q4 Results But Retail Mood Brightens

Xerox Stock Slips Premarket After Mixed Q4 Results But Retail Mood Brightens

XRP Price Rallies As Ripple Secures Key U.S. Licenses Amid Trump’s Pro-Crypto Stance: Retail Sentiment Improves

XRP Price Rallies As Ripple Secures Key U.S. Licenses Amid Trump’s Pro-Crypto Stance: Retail Sentiment Improves

Brown & Brown Stock Gains Pre-market After Upbeat Q4 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Brown & Brown Stock Gains Pre-market After Upbeat Q4 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Recent Stories

NextEra Energy Stock In Focus As Firm Maintains Guidance For Upcoming Years: Retail Turns Bullish

NextEra Energy Stock In Focus As Firm Maintains Guidance For Upcoming Years: Retail Turns Bullish

Boeing Stock Draws Attention After Posting Largest Annual Loss Since 2020: Retail Turns More Bearish

Boeing Stock Draws Attention After Posting Largest Annual Loss Since 2020: Retail Turns More Bearish

Xerox Stock Slips Premarket After Mixed Q4 Results But Retail Mood Brightens

Xerox Stock Slips Premarket After Mixed Q4 Results But Retail Mood Brightens

XRP Price Rallies As Ripple Secures Key U.S. Licenses Amid Trump’s Pro-Crypto Stance: Retail Sentiment Improves

XRP Price Rallies As Ripple Secures Key U.S. Licenses Amid Trump’s Pro-Crypto Stance: Retail Sentiment Improves

How to use DeepSeek on laptop & smartphone? A step-by-guide to download software, system requirements & more shk

How to use DeepSeek on laptop & smartphone? A step-by-guide to download software, system requirements & more

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon