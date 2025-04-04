Akshay Kumar's Box Office Hits: A 5-year performance review

Entertainment
Akshay Kumar is in the news for Kesari 2. The trailer of the film has been released. The movie will be released on April 18. Before that, let's look at his last 5 years.
Akshay Kumar's box office record has deteriorated since 2020. He has been consistently making films for the last 5 years, but barely one or two of them have been hits.
In 2020-21, Akshay Kumar worked in Laxmii, Bell Bottom, Sooryavanshi, and Atrangi Re. Out of these, only one film, Sooryavanshi, was a hit. All the other films were flops.
In 2022, Akshay Kumar's five films—Bachchan Pandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Cuttputlli, and Ram Setu—failed to perform well at the box office.
In 2023, Akshay Kumar's films Selfiee, OMG 2, and Mission Raniganj were released. Among them, only OMG 2 performed well at the box office, while the other two were major failures.
In 2024, Akshay Kumar featured in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Khel Khel Mein, Sarfira, Singham Again (hit), and made a cameo in Stree 2.
So far in 2025, one Akshay Kumar film, Sky Force, has been released. The film earned more than 100 crores, but the box office did not see much of its magic.
In 2025, Akshay Kumar will star in Kesari 2, Kannappa, Housefull 5, and Jolly LLB 3, with more films releasing in 2026.
