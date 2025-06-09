Birla Opus is rapidly gaining market share and challenging Asian Paints’ long-standing dominance in India’s decorative paints sector, according to SEBI-registered analyst Saurabh Sahu.

Grasim Industries’ recently launched Birla Opus brand has rapidly gained market share since its February 2024 debut, capturing approximately 7% of the market and contributing to a decline in Asian Paints’ share from 59% to 52%.

According to Sahu, Birla Opus has pursued “aggressive” strategies to penetrate the market, including competitive pricing with discounts of around 5–6%, extensive dealer incentives, and a broad product range catering to diverse consumer needs.

While Asian Paints has responded with increased dealer engagement and product innovation, Sahu pointed out that these measures have not fully neutralized Birla Opus’s impact, as reflected in Asian Paints’ 45% Q4 profit drop.

Sahu also mentioned ongoing regulatory scrutiny, with Birla Opus filing an antitrust complaint against Asian Paints, which is currently under review by the Competition Commission of India.

Asian Paints’ stock has declined 2.5% so far in 2025.

